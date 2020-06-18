Crystal Prizio, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Prizio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Prizio, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Crystal Prizio, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Malden, MA.
Crystal Prizio works at
Locations
-
1
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates109 Commercial St, Malden, MA 02148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Crystal was very knowledgeable and understanding. She made me feel super comfortable and at ease!
About Crystal Prizio, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811441355
