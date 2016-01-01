See All Nurse Practitioners in Lawrenceville, GA
Crystal Ledwith, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Crystal Ledwith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lawrenceville, GA. 

Crystal Ledwith works at Preferred Womens Healthcare in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preferred Women's Healthcare LLC
    500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 310, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Pelvic Exams
Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Pelvic Exams

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Crystal Ledwith, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366622250
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crystal Ledwith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Ledwith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Crystal Ledwith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Crystal Ledwith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Crystal Ledwith works at Preferred Womens Healthcare in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Crystal Ledwith’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Crystal Ledwith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Ledwith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Ledwith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Ledwith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

