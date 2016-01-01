Crystal Ledwith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Ledwith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Ledwith, NP
Overview
Crystal Ledwith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lawrenceville, GA.
Crystal Ledwith works at
Locations
-
1
Preferred Women's Healthcare LLC500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 310, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Crystal Ledwith?
About Crystal Ledwith, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1366622250
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Ledwith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Crystal Ledwith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Crystal Ledwith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Crystal Ledwith works at
Crystal Ledwith speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Crystal Ledwith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Ledwith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Ledwith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Ledwith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.