Crystal Knutson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Crystal Knutson, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Crystal Knutson works at
Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Crystal Knutson?
I have seen Dr. Knutson twice for multiple disk issues with my low back over a multi year period. Dr. Knitson is the premier PA-C in a Tri State Region that must be viewed as the go-to PA-C when low back issues arise. In both invasive surgeries, she was instrumental in the initial consultation, the actual procedure and when the follow up's occur she is extremely good at informing one of what outcomes can be expected. Dr. Knutson is an extreme professional and truly cares about people.
About Crystal Knutson, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Knutson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Crystal Knutson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Crystal Knutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Crystal Knutson works at
4 patients have reviewed Crystal Knutson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Knutson.
