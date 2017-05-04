See All Neurosurgeons in Fargo, ND
Neurosurgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Crystal Knutson, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Crystal Knutson works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2017
    I have seen Dr. Knutson twice for multiple disk issues with my low back over a multi year period. Dr. Knitson is the premier PA-C in a Tri State Region that must be viewed as the go-to PA-C when low back issues arise. In both invasive surgeries, she was instrumental in the initial consultation, the actual procedure and when the follow up's occur she is extremely good at informing one of what outcomes can be expected. Dr. Knutson is an extreme professional and truly cares about people.
    Cory Carlson in Trail, MN — May 04, 2017
    Photo: Crystal Knutson, PA-C
    About Crystal Knutson, PA-C

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1679724041
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crystal Knutson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Knutson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Crystal Knutson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Crystal Knutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Crystal Knutson works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Crystal Knutson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Crystal Knutson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Knutson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Knutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Knutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

