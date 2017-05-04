Overview

Crystal Knutson, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND.



Crystal Knutson works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.