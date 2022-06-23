See All Counselors in Encino, CA
Crystal Guzman, MA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Crystal Guzman, MA

Individual Counseling
5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Crystal Guzman, MA is an Individual Counselor in Encino, CA. 

Crystal Guzman works at Crystal Guzman LMFT in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Guzman LMFT
    15720 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 927-0478

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD Parent Coaching
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD Parent Coaching
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • PPO Plus

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Crystal Guzman?

    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr. Guzman is the best! She is knowledgeable, empathic, and gets results. I'm sure everyone at her practice, Find Your Balance, is as great as she is! Try out the EMDR therapy. It ROCKS
    Karen from SoCal — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Crystal Guzman, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Crystal Guzman, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Crystal Guzman to family and friends

    Crystal Guzman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Crystal Guzman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Crystal Guzman, MA.

    About Crystal Guzman, MA

    Specialties
    • Individual Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548679145
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crystal Guzman, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Crystal Guzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Crystal Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Crystal Guzman works at Crystal Guzman LMFT in Encino, CA. View the full address on Crystal Guzman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Crystal Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Guzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Crystal Guzman, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.