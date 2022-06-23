Crystal Guzman, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Guzman, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Crystal Guzman, MA is an Individual Counselor in Encino, CA.
Crystal Guzman works at
Locations
-
1
Crystal Guzman LMFT15720 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 927-0478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- PPO Plus
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Crystal Guzman?
Dr. Guzman is the best! She is knowledgeable, empathic, and gets results. I'm sure everyone at her practice, Find Your Balance, is as great as she is! Try out the EMDR therapy. It ROCKS
About Crystal Guzman, MA
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1548679145
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Guzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Crystal Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Crystal Guzman works at
13 patients have reviewed Crystal Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Guzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.