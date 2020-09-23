Crystal Grimes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Grimes, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Crystal Grimes, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Malden, MA.
Crystal Grimes works at
Locations
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates109 Commercial St, Malden, MA 02148 Directions
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates280 Beach St, Revere, MA 02151 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Crystal is the best!!!! She is always friendly and welcoming. She takes interest in her patients like a trusted friend. She goes above and beyond to make you comfortable and feel taken care of. Would be an AMAZING!! OBGYN??
About Crystal Grimes, NP
- Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699135657
Crystal Grimes works at
