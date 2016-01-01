Crystal Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Crystal Garcia, FNP
Overview
Crystal Garcia, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Crystal Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
North Hills Health and Wellness PA10710 Gateway Blvd N Ste B2, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 201-6729
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Crystal Garcia?
About Crystal Garcia, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780226969
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Garcia works at
Crystal Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.