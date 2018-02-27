See All Counselors in Jasper, GA
Crystal Favre, LAPC Icon-share Share Profile

Crystal Favre, LAPC

Counseling
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Crystal Favre, LAPC is a Counselor in Jasper, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2404 Refuge Rd, Jasper, GA 30143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Crystal Favre?

    Feb 27, 2018
    You have to understand...Crystal is very, very good at what she does. I started seeing her a month ago...she has literally changed my life. I read the negative review on her, and I would encourage that person to give her another shot. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is a very hard process to teach...very hard...it really takes a special kind of therapist to make CBT digestable to a patient...Crystal does that. I look forward to every session with her, and I don't mind waiting an additional 15 min.
    Douglas Hunt in Auburn — Feb 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Crystal Favre, LAPC
    How would you rate your experience with Crystal Favre, LAPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Crystal Favre to family and friends

    Crystal Favre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Crystal Favre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Crystal Favre, LAPC.

    About Crystal Favre, LAPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619202041
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crystal Favre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Crystal Favre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Crystal Favre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Favre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Favre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Favre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Crystal Favre, LAPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.