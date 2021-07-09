Crystal Farinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Crystal Farinha, PA-C
Overview
Crystal Farinha, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY.
Crystal Farinha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Staten Island University Hospital2905 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-1212
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Crystal Farinha?
PAC Crystal is an excellent physician assistant. She is caring and knowledgeable. Would recommend to others.
About Crystal Farinha, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083266001
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Farinha works at
Crystal Farinha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Farinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Farinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Farinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.