Crystal Davison, APRN
Overview
Crystal Davison, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO.
Locations
Metro Pulmonary and Hospital Medicine PC290 Ne Tudor Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 282-5000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This nurse practitioner is not like most professionals. She is very compassionate, listens well, makes sure you understand her assessment and plan moving forward. I am grateful that I was given an appointment to see Crystal Post home tonight. Sleep study. When she came into the room, she looked at me with a beautiful smile and said well do you want the good news or the bad news first! Course I opted for the bad news first! And she made all of it seem like it was good news. I highly recommend those of you that have sleep issues whether it be insomnia sleep apnea or other sleep conditions that you make an appointment with this beautiful person who genuinely cares about eaten every patient she see. What a blessing in this day of healthcare to have somebody like CRYSTAL DAVISON!!!
About Crystal Davison, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467728089
