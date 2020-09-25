Crystal Capler is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Capler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Capler
Crystal Capler is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Crystal Capler works at
Dallas Internal Medicine Associates221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-5200
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Crystal Capler?
Crystal is amazing! A great listener and provider.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073167177
Crystal Capler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Crystal Capler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Crystal Capler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Crystal Capler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Capler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Capler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Capler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.