See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD

Optometry
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Brimer works at Focus Eye Care in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Edward Paul, OD
Dr. Edward Paul, OD
10 (394)
View Profile
Dr. David Wenz, OD
Dr. David Wenz, OD
6 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Melissa Cuan, OD
Dr. Melissa Cuan, OD
8 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Focus Eye Care
    1319 Military Cutoff Rd Ste Ii, Wilmington, NC 28405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 447-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Diabetic Eye Disease
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Diabetic Eye Disease
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brimer?

    Jan 06, 2021
    I have had severe dry eyes for many years affecting my vision. Dr. Brimer has used many different treatments to try to find all the reasons for the dryness. When one treatment doesn’t work, she always finds another that will! I am extremely happy with my results and urge anyone with dry eyes to try her methods!
    — Jan 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brimer to family and friends

    Dr. Brimer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brimer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD.

    About Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922189844
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Faao
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNC-CH
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brimer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Brimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.