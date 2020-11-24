Crystal Alshamai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Crystal Alshamai, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Crystal Alshamai, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic - Psychiatry & Behavioral Health3610 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 973-1304
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very professional and has exceptional abilities to communicate and listen. She deeply concern about her patient. She went out of her way to help us.
About Crystal Alshamai, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1225480502
Crystal Alshamai accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Crystal Alshamai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Crystal Alshamai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Alshamai.
