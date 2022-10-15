See All Nurse Practitioners in Swayzee, IN
Cristy Mullinix, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cristy Mullinix, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Swayzee, IN. 

Cristy Mullinix works at Marion Health Hospital in Swayzee, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marion Health Hospital
    2651 S 800 W, Swayzee, IN 46986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 660-7860
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2022
    She listens to you as a patient and helps you to understand what your options are.
    Megan Christensen — Oct 15, 2022
    About Cristy Mullinix, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1639699879
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cristy Mullinix, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristy Mullinix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cristy Mullinix has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cristy Mullinix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cristy Mullinix works at Marion Health Hospital in Swayzee, IN. View the full address on Cristy Mullinix’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Cristy Mullinix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cristy Mullinix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cristy Mullinix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cristy Mullinix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

