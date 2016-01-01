Cristobal Soto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cristobal Soto, PA-C
Overview
Cristobal Soto, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Cristobal Soto works at
Locations
Gateway Comprehensive Medical Group995 Gateway Center Way Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92102 Directions (619) 264-1934
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cristobal Soto?
About Cristobal Soto, PA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
1447576970
Frequently Asked Questions
Cristobal Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cristobal Soto works at
2 patients have reviewed Cristobal Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cristobal Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cristobal Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cristobal Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.