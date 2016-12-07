Dr. Cristina Ocampo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Ocampo, OD
Overview
Dr. Cristina Ocampo, OD is an Optometrist in McAllen, TX.
Dr. Ocampo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cristina Ocampo O.d.pllc506 E Expressway 83 Ste B, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 971-6611
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ocampo?
Excellent customer service and support. My son and I are very happy and satisfy to see Dr. Ocampo. God bless her!
About Dr. Cristina Ocampo, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1457416729
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ocampo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ocampo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ocampo works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocampo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.