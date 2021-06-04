Cristina Lister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cristina Lister, FNP
Overview
Cristina Lister, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Northwest Allied Physicians7885 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 202-1585
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Christina is very professional and thorough in answering any questions you have.
About Cristina Lister, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427698166
Cristina Lister accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cristina Lister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Cristina Lister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cristina Lister.
