See All Neuropsychologists in Hartford, CT
Cristina Ciocca, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Cristina Ciocca, PSY

Neuropsychology
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cristina Ciocca, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hosp and Inst Of Living

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    85 Seymour St Ste 803, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 545-4136

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Injury
Chromosome 22q11 Deletion Syndrome
Cognitive Disorders
Brain Injury
Chromosome 22q11 Deletion Syndrome
Cognitive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chromosome 22q11 Deletion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cristina Ciocca?

Apr 20, 2019
Dr. Ciocca's gentle manner with my sons was superior to all other doctors. She is thorough and kind, and her reports are extensive and provide abundant information about the child. She understands the multiple uses for her report, and makes sure it is written in a way that can be used across settings and for various purposes. We have visited her 5 times for various needs, and always are impressed with her skill and excellence!
— Apr 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cristina Ciocca, PSY
How would you rate your experience with Cristina Ciocca, PSY?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cristina Ciocca to family and friends

Cristina Ciocca's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cristina Ciocca

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cristina Ciocca, PSY.

About Cristina Ciocca, PSY

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205009537
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hartford Hosp and Inst Of Living
Fellowship
Internship
  • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • Marquette U
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Cristina Ciocca, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristina Ciocca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cristina Ciocca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Cristina Ciocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Cristina Ciocca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cristina Ciocca.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cristina Ciocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cristina Ciocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Cristina Ciocca, PSY?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.