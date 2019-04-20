Cristina Ciocca, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristina Ciocca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cristina Ciocca, PSY
Overview
Cristina Ciocca, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hosp and Inst Of Living
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 85 Seymour St Ste 803, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 545-4136
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cristina Ciocca?
Dr. Ciocca's gentle manner with my sons was superior to all other doctors. She is thorough and kind, and her reports are extensive and provide abundant information about the child. She understands the multiple uses for her report, and makes sure it is written in a way that can be used across settings and for various purposes. We have visited her 5 times for various needs, and always are impressed with her skill and excellence!
About Cristina Ciocca, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1205009537
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp and Inst Of Living
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Marquette U
Frequently Asked Questions
Cristina Ciocca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cristina Ciocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cristina Ciocca speaks Italian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Cristina Ciocca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cristina Ciocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cristina Ciocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cristina Ciocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.