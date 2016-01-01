Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristin Dooley, PHD
Dr. Cristin Dooley, PHD is a Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Dooley works at
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-5160
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Cristin Dooley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1255633798
Dr. Dooley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dooley works at
Dr. Dooley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.