Crista Prates, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crista Prates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crista Prates, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Crista Prates, APRN is a Rheumatology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Crista Prates works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Dayton Rd Ste 102, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 271-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Crista Prates?
Compassionate, knowledgeable and extremely thorough. You won’t find a better rheumatologist in south east CT.
About Crista Prates, APRN
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1023531571
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University
Frequently Asked Questions
Crista Prates has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Crista Prates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Crista Prates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Crista Prates works at
5 patients have reviewed Crista Prates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crista Prates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crista Prates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crista Prates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.