Craig Zylka, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Craig Zylka, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bel Air, MD. 

Craig Zylka works at Harford Primary Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harford Medical Associates
    2 North Ave Ste 101, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 838-6434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Craig Zylka, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417952953
Primary Care
