Dr. Wenborg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Wenborg, DC
Dr. Craig Wenborg, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Collins, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1103 Oak Park Dr Ste 103, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 226-5797
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Wenborg is amazing. I went in for neuropathy and trouble walking. After discussing for 20 minutes he said that I probably had spinal stenosis and should see a neurosurgeon. He gave me a referral for a top neurosurgeon in Boulder, said that his PT and acupuncture treatments really would only marginally help, and sent me on my way...NO CHARGE. Now that is an honest man!!!
- Chiropractic
- English
