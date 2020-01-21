Dr. Craig Voorhees, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voorhees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Voorhees, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Voorhees, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Voorhees works at
Locations
Craig M. Voorhees, Ph.D.10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 310A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 200-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Voorhees for 5 years. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Craig Voorhees, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1437132099
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voorhees has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voorhees accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voorhees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voorhees works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Voorhees. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voorhees.
