Dr. Craig Turnow, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Turnow, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Turnow, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Park Rapids, MN.
Dr. Turnow works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turnow?
About Dr. Craig Turnow, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1073868428
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turnow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turnow accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Turnow using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Turnow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turnow works at
Dr. Turnow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.