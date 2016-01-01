See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Dayton, OH
Dr. Craig McManis, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Craig McManis, OD is an Optometrist in Dayton, OH. 

Dr. McManis works at Shawnee Optical in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shawnee Optical
    2319 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-0315

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Craig McManis, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689651275
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig McManis, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McManis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McManis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McManis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McManis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McManis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

