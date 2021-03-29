See All Chiropractors in Danville, KY
Craig Mackey, CH

Chiropractic
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Craig Mackey, CH is a Chiropractor in Danville, KY. 

Craig Mackey works at Dr. Mackey's Family Chiropractic Psc in Danville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Mackey's Family Chiropractic Psc
    100 Baughman Ave Ste B, Danville, KY 40422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 238-9300
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 29, 2021
    Dr. Mackey really knows what he's doing. He takes time to listen to your concerns and works on your issues until they are resolved. Excellent care and a big heart.
    Kimberly Land — Mar 29, 2021
    About Craig Mackey, CH

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316967136
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Craig Mackey, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Craig Mackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Craig Mackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Craig Mackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Craig Mackey works at Dr. Mackey's Family Chiropractic Psc in Danville, KY. View the full address on Craig Mackey’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Craig Mackey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Mackey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Mackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Mackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

