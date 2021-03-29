Craig Mackey, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Craig Mackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Craig Mackey, CH
Craig Mackey, CH is a Chiropractor in Danville, KY.
Locations
Dr. Mackey's Family Chiropractic Psc100 Baughman Ave Ste B, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 238-9300
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mackey really knows what he's doing. He takes time to listen to your concerns and works on your issues until they are resolved. Excellent care and a big heart.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1316967136
Craig Mackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Craig Mackey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Craig Mackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Craig Mackey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Mackey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Mackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Mackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.