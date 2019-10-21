Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhlmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC
Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC is a Chiropractor in Coral Springs, FL.
- 1 9720 W SAMPLE RD, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-7373
This is an excellent chiropractic & physical therapy treatment facility! Dr Craig K has a very professionally trained staff & I know personally that he is frequently in attendance of the most current CME courses (I've seen him at some of them) to stay current of the latest evidence based treatments & protocols. The staff/team works truly as a congruent unit to get the patients thru their treatment programs so there is no unnecessary waiting or time lags. There is truly a proper rhythm to everything. The initial consultation is quite comprehensive, with all aspects explained in detail, in layman's terms (for my mother). Questions were answered to her satisfaction. She was not rushed. Dr Craig always has time to update her & answer her new questions. Evaluations & assessments are done as needed & treatments are changed as to the patient's change in condition, as required. As a medical professional, I cannot say enough about CSSN & am happy to have chosen it for me & my family.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1558675371
