Dr. Gonzales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Gonzales, DC
Overview
Dr. Craig Gonzales, DC is a Chiropractor in Portland, OR.
Dr. Gonzales works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ZOOM Performance945 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (844) 966-6777
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzales?
He is one of the best chiropractors I’ve ever seen. He is incredibly talented, has a great personality and sense of humor and is efficient and effective. Would recommend him to friends and family any day.
About Dr. Craig Gonzales, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1992027718
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzales accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzales works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.