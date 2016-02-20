See All Chiropractors in Erie, PA
Craig Costello, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile

Craig Costello, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Craig Costello, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Erie, PA. 

Craig Costello works at Spine And Sports Injury Center in Erie, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Todd McCloy
    2566 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 835-9020
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Craig Costello?

    Feb 20, 2016
    Dr Costello is such a wonderful doctor. He is a kind and compassionate man who really takes the time to listen to your symptoms and works with you to make sure you get better. His staff is wonderful and makes each visit fun for me. I highly recommend Craig Costello!
    Katherine G in Fairview, PA — Feb 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Craig Costello, CHIRMD
    How would you rate your experience with Craig Costello, CHIRMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Craig Costello to family and friends

    Craig Costello's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Craig Costello

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Craig Costello, CHIRMD.

    About Craig Costello, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316019698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Craig Costello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Craig Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Craig Costello works at Spine And Sports Injury Center in Erie, PA. View the full address on Craig Costello’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Craig Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Costello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Costello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Costello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Craig Costello, CHIRMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.