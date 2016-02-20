Craig Costello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Craig Costello, CHIRMD
Overview
Craig Costello, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Erie, PA.
Craig Costello works at
Locations
Todd McCloy2566 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 835-9020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Costello is such a wonderful doctor. He is a kind and compassionate man who really takes the time to listen to your symptoms and works with you to make sure you get better. His staff is wonderful and makes each visit fun for me. I highly recommend Craig Costello!
About Craig Costello, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1316019698
Frequently Asked Questions
Craig Costello accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Craig Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Craig Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Costello.
