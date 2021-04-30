See All Chiropractors in Warren, OH
Craig Cleal, CH Icon-share Share Profile

Craig Cleal, CH

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Craig Cleal, CH is a Chiropractor in Warren, OH. 

Craig Cleal works at Mace J Landau DDS in Warren, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mace J Landau DDS
    8720 E Market St Ste 8, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-2111

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Craig Cleal?

Apr 30, 2021
Dr. Craig Cleal is the bomb! He is very approachable, understanding, and patient. We feel very secure in his health care choices for our well-being.
Bob and Char — Apr 30, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Craig Cleal, CH
How would you rate your experience with Craig Cleal, CH?
  • Likelihood of recommending Craig Cleal to family and friends

Craig Cleal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Craig Cleal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Craig Cleal, CH.

About Craig Cleal, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659319952
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Craig Cleal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Craig Cleal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Craig Cleal works at Mace J Landau DDS in Warren, OH. View the full address on Craig Cleal’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Craig Cleal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Cleal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Cleal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Cleal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Craig Cleal, CH?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.