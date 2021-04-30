Craig Cleal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Craig Cleal, CH
Overview
Craig Cleal, CH is a Chiropractor in Warren, OH.
Craig Cleal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mace J Landau DDS8720 E Market St Ste 8, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-2111
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Craig Cleal?
Dr. Craig Cleal is the bomb! He is very approachable, understanding, and patient. We feel very secure in his health care choices for our well-being.
About Craig Cleal, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1659319952
Frequently Asked Questions
Craig Cleal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Craig Cleal works at
3 patients have reviewed Craig Cleal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Cleal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Cleal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Cleal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.