Dr. Craig Cerny, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Cerny, OD
Overview
Dr. Craig Cerny, OD is an Optometrist in Strongsville, OH.
Dr. Cerny works at
Locations
-
1
Vision Center 30-22668585 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 826-9546
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cerny?
About Dr. Craig Cerny, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1851584387
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerny works at
Dr. Cerny has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.