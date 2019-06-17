Craig Blanchard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Craig Blanchard, MFT
Overview
Craig Blanchard, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Costa Mesa, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2900 Bristol St Ste H103, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (562) 427-3897
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is a good guy. Definitely takes his work seriously, however, has faith in his clients and does not takeover the healing process.He does a great job of allowing you to see the contradictory thoughts you might be having, but knows how to give you the space to work on it. His soft demeanor can be coupled with a joyous attitude and integrity. He remembers my issues and follows up on promises. Thank you Craig for helping me develop a better relationship with my mental health issues.
About Craig Blanchard, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
