Courtney Yant accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Yant
Overview
Courtney Yant is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 300 3rd St Se, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 200-0415
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Yant?
About Courtney Yant
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073173977
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Yant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Yant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Yant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Yant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Yant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.