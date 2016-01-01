See All Family Doctors in Capitola, CA
Courtney Widmann, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Courtney Widmann, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Capitola, CA. 

Courtney Widmann works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Capitola, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    528 Capitola Ave, Capitola, CA 95010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 411, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Disorders
Asthma
Diabetes
Allergic Disorders
Asthma
Diabetes

Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Courtney Widmann, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1326257973
NPI Number
Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Courtney Widmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Courtney Widmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Courtney Widmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Widmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Widmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Widmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

