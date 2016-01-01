Courtney Widmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Widmann, PA-C
Overview
Courtney Widmann, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Capitola, CA.
Courtney Widmann works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican528 Capitola Ave, Capitola, CA 95010 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 411, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Widmann?
About Courtney Widmann, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1326257973
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Courtney Widmann using Healthline FindCare.
Courtney Widmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Widmann works at
5 patients have reviewed Courtney Widmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Widmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Widmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Widmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.