Overview

Dr. Courtney Ramous, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in McMurray, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Florida School Of Professional Psychology, Argosy University, Tampa Doctorate in Clinical Psychology.



Dr. Ramous works at Ramous Psychology & Associates in McMurray, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.