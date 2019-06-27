Dr. Courtney Ramous, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Ramous, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Courtney Ramous, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in McMurray, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Florida School Of Professional Psychology, Argosy University, Tampa Doctorate in Clinical Psychology.
Locations
Ramous Psychology and Associates242 E Mcmurray Rd, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (412) 276-2307Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, thoughtful, smart doctor
About Dr. Courtney Ramous, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306086111
Education & Certifications
- Florida School Of Professional Psychology, Argosy University, Tampa Doctorate in Clinical Psychology
- Washington & Jefferson College, Washington Pa Bachelors in Psychology
