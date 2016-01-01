See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charlotte, NC
Courtney Powell, FNP

Pulmonary Disease
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Courtney Powell, FNP is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. 

Courtney Powell works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown
    Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown
1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Courtney Powell, FNP

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • Female
    • 1952875544
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

