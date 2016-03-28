Courtney Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Parker, MS
Overview
Courtney Parker, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reston, VA.
Locations
- 1 11890 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 508-2133
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been doing counseling with Courtney for over a year and I can truly say shes been the greatest help. She is so kind and makes me feel so much happier after our sessions. I can truly say that shes helped me seen the happier days instead of focusing on the sad ones. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Courtney Parker, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Courtney Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Parker.
