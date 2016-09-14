Courtney Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Mitchell, PA
Courtney Mitchell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Courtney Mitchell works at
Commonwealth Dermatology Psc2351 Huguenard Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-0191
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Courtney Mitchell is wonderful. Takes her time with you, cares, asks for your input, efficient, timely!!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164411302
Courtney Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Courtney Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.