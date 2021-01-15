Courtney Michael, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Michael, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Courtney Michael, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Courtney Michael works at
Locations
-
1
New Day Behavioral Health1535 W Northfield Blvd Ste 3B, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 994-1468Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Michael?
Fantastic provider! From the moment you enter the office, you know you have found people who truly care about your well being. Office staff is incredibly friendly and helpful. Courtney Michael took the time to actually listen to my needs, helped me find a medication for my anxiety and cares about my well being. I also love they provide telemed. I highly recommend.
About Courtney Michael, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396259909
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Michael accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Michael works at
5 patients have reviewed Courtney Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.