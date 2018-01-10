Dr. Courtney Martin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Martin, PSY.D
Dr. Courtney Martin, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Fort Worth, TX.
Portrait Health Centers6100 Western Pl Ste 908, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 751-7802
I am so glad I found Dr. Martin. We've been working together for several months now, and she's been so helpful to me. She's exactly what I was looking for in a therapist and she's a wonderful listener.
About Dr. Courtney Martin, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.