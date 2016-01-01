Courtney Lennon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Lennon, PA-C
Overview
Courtney Lennon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL.
Courtney Lennon works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Health & Wellness Center, P.A.4040 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 322-7166
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Lennon?
About Courtney Lennon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1740735919
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Lennon works at
Courtney Lennon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Lennon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Lennon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Lennon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.