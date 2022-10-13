See All Family Doctors in Oak Ridge, NC
Courtney Keatts, AGNP

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Courtney Keatts, AGNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Ridge, NC. 

Courtney Keatts works at Novant Health Northwest Family Medicine in Oak Ridge, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Northwest Family Medicine
    7607 Nc Ste B, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7830
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Courtney was very thorough, took time to discuss every aspect of my concerns. Outstanding provider.
    Jon Lambert — Oct 13, 2022
    About Courtney Keatts, AGNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1073970539
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Courtney Keatts, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Keatts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Courtney Keatts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Courtney Keatts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Courtney Keatts works at Novant Health Northwest Family Medicine in Oak Ridge, NC. View the full address on Courtney Keatts’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Courtney Keatts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Keatts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Keatts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Keatts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

