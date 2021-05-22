Courtney Jee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Jee, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Courtney Jee, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Courtney Jee works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis Medical Group100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 436-7700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Jee?
Very good provider. Treats you like a person...listens to you with a caring personality. At the same time she is very efficient but covers all the bases. PA Jee speaks and explains things clearly, lets you know the goal/plan, and allows you time to ask questions. Everything I'm looking for in a provider. She does bring in a laptop and faces you while documenting. I'm fine with this. Some are not. If you are not I suggest going somewhere else. I realized this is how modern medicine is done. That means she will print out a prescription for you in the room. No waiting 15 - 20 minutes while documenting is done.
About Courtney Jee, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750843629
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Jee accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Jee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Jee works at
2 patients have reviewed Courtney Jee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Jee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Jee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Jee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.