Courtney Iwersen, APN
Overview
Courtney Iwersen, APN is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Elmhurst, IL.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
About Courtney Iwersen, APN
- Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164932653
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Iwersen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Courtney Iwersen using Healthline FindCare.
Courtney Iwersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
4 patients have reviewed Courtney Iwersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Iwersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Iwersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Iwersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.