Courtney Saine, PNP
Overview
Courtney Saine, PNP is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Courtney Saine works at
Locations
-
1
St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital301 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2364
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Courtney Saine, PNP
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1366776833
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Saine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Saine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Saine works at
