See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Courtney Harrigan, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Courtney Harrigan, CRNP

Internal Medicine
5 (238)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Courtney Harrigan, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. 

Courtney Harrigan works at Jefferson Family Medicine Feasterville in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Feasterville Family Health Care Center
    1665 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 238 ratings
Patient Ratings (238)
5 Star
(219)
4 Star
(15)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Courtney Harrigan?

Jun 18, 2021
Courtney is the best at Feasterville family. She listens and explains everything so I understand. I’ve been going to Feasterville family health care for over 30 years and Courtney is the reason I’m staying. And the girls at the front desk too. 5 stars
— Jun 18, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Courtney Harrigan, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Courtney Harrigan, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Courtney Harrigan to family and friends

Courtney Harrigan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Courtney Harrigan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Courtney Harrigan, CRNP.

About Courtney Harrigan, CRNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508111303
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Courtney Harrigan, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Harrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Courtney Harrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Courtney Harrigan works at Jefferson Family Medicine Feasterville in Feasterville Trevose, PA. View the full address on Courtney Harrigan’s profile.

238 patients have reviewed Courtney Harrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Harrigan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Harrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Harrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Courtney Harrigan, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.