Courtney Goodman, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Courtney Goodman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U T Southwestern and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Courtney Goodman works at Practice in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Lufkin MedCare
    1105 W Frank Ave Ste 210, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00pm - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Allergies
Asthma
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 07, 2020
Very concerned and cares for her patients. Goes far and beyond her duties to care for her patients
Margaret Hodge — Apr 07, 2020
About Courtney Goodman, PA-C

  • Family Medicine
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1700813516
Education & Certifications

  • U T Southwestern
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Courtney Goodman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Courtney Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Courtney Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Courtney Goodman works at Practice in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Courtney Goodman’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Courtney Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Goodman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

