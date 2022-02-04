Dr. Dirksen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Dirksen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Dirksen, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Dr. Dirksen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Denise A Fiducia Phd & Associates LLC855 E Golf Rd Ste 2139, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 357-9158Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dirksen?
I was there in 2017 and 2022 with my son for testing. Dr Dirksen is very nice, professional. She truly cares. Benefits were checked and I knew what my portion will be ached of the appointments. All staff are nice and helpful. We are seeing psychologist there now and she is amazing.
About Dr. Courtney Dirksen, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1699815985
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirksen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirksen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirksen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirksen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.