Hematology
Courtney Scott, APN is a Hematology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Courtney Scott works at Jefferson Cancer Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Cancer Center
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 303, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

About Courtney Scott, APN

  • Hematology
  • English
  • 1356989321
