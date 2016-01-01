Courtney Carr, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Carr, PNP
Overview
Courtney Carr, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Courtney Carr works at
Locations
-
1
St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital301 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2716
Insurance Accepted
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Carr?
About Courtney Carr, PNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1265619423
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Carr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Carr works at
Courtney Carr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.