Courtney Bickett, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Courtney Bickett, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. 

Courtney Bickett works at TPMG Williamsburg Urology in Richmond, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vcu Sports Medicine-vcu Sports Medicine
    1300 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-8828
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    • Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 28, 2020
    Courtney was great - very personable and willing to listen. She was funny, caring, and most important knowledgeable! I highly recommend her.
    — Aug 28, 2020
    About Courtney Bickett, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871710509
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Courtney Bickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Courtney Bickett works at TPMG Williamsburg Urology in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Courtney Bickett’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Courtney Bickett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Bickett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Bickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Bickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

